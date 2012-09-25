FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's reviews 28 GARVEEs for possible downgrade on funding concerns
September 25, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

Moody's reviews 28 GARVEEs for possible downgrade on funding concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service could downgrade its ratings on 28 grant anticipation revenue vehicle bonds (GARVEEs) because of concerns about the federal funding program that backs them, it said on Tuesday.

About $10 billion of debt that is used to finance states’ highway and transit programs is affected by the review, Moody’s said.

The action follows a downgrade by Fitch Ratings on Sept. 12 of 11 so-called GARVEEs, and a revised outlook to negative from stable by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Sept. 13 on some of the bonds.

