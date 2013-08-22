FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch warns India, Indonesia of downgrades if confidence falls further
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 4 years

Fitch warns India, Indonesia of downgrades if confidence falls further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - India and Indonesia could see their credit ratings lowered if their governments fail to halt the current slump in investor confidence towards the countries, Fitch ratings said on Thursday.

Fitch currently rates both India and Indonesia BBB- with a stable outlook but the recent sell-off in emerging markets, sparked by worries of a scaling back of cheap U.S. financial stimulus, has raised the pressure on the countries.

The firm said the developments were not “a trigger for rating action at this point,” but said authorities in both countries would have to restore financial stability.

“Rapid private-sector credit growth, widening fiscal deficits or sustained higher inflation could lead to a broader and more sustained loss of confidence among investors.”

“This could potentially undermine economic and financial stability, and ultimately lead to negative rating action,” Fitch said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.