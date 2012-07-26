FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's eyes ratings cut on bankrupt Alabama county
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 5:43 PM / in 5 years

Moody's eyes ratings cut on bankrupt Alabama county

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday potential bankruptcy losses on $3.14 billion of sewer and other debt issued by Alabama’s Jefferson County may be greater than current ratings signal.

While confirming a Caa3 rating on the sewer debt and $200 million of county general obligation debt, the Wall Street ratings group assigned a negative outlook to the bankrupt local government’s debt.

“The negative outlook reflects the possibility that ultimate losses to bondholders once bankruptcy proceedings conclude could exceed the levels implied by the current ratings,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.