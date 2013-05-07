Fitch says Los Angeles Int'l Airport plan is positive

May 7 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said plans to reconfigure the airfield at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) would likely be positive for the airport’s quality and efficiency.

Fitch “expects the project to be implemented prudently and under manageable costs.”

The airport is also undergoing a multibillion-dollar expansion to redevelop its terminals. Fitch said that if both the terminals and airfield projects result in “higher leverage, it could lead to a dilution in the airport’s coverage metrics.”