FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's affirms Michigan's Ypsilanti School District rating at Ba3
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's affirms Michigan's Ypsilanti School District rating at Ba3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Monday said it had affirmed the Ba3 general obligation unlimited tax rating on Michigan’s Ypsilanti School District and “removed” the negative outlook on the district’s rating.

Moody’s said the negative outlook had been ended despite a possibility of continuing operational pressures, because the district’s financial profile will likely improve after a recent sale of bonds.

In addition, the retirement of an outstanding cash flow note obligation has eliminated the district’s accumulated deficit fund balance, according to a Moody’s statement that said its rating covered just under $60 million of the district’s GO unlimited tax debt of $76.6 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.