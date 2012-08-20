Moody's cuts rating for Georgia's DeKalb County school district

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Monday cut its rating to Aa3 from Aa2 on $223 million of general obligation debt issued by the DeKalb County School District, saying the Georgia school system faced another year of negative fund balances despite a tax-rate increase and budget cuts.

Moody‘s, which revised the system’s GO outlook to stable from negative, also downgraded to Aa3 from Aa1 its rating on $162 million of certificates of participation issued by the affluent school district, according to a news release.

“The downgrade reflects the absence of plan to replenish reserves and Moody’s belief that the district will remain challenged to increase reserves ...,” Moody’s said.