New York's MTA credit rating raised to A-plus: S&P
#Market News
February 18, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

New York's MTA credit rating raised to A-plus: S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s raised the credit rating of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority one notch from A to A-plus due to a change in the ratings agency’s criteria for rating issuers, the agency said on Tuesday.

S&P gave the credit a positive outlook to reflect the “view that there is at least a one-in-three chance that we could raise our rating on the MTA within the two-year outlook period if it experiences modest year-over-year increases in demand while maintaining a strong financial risk profile”

