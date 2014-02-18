New York's MTA credit rating raised to A-plus: S&P

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s raised the credit rating of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority one notch from A to A-plus due to a change in the ratings agency’s criteria for rating issuers, the agency said on Tuesday.

S&P gave the credit a positive outlook to reflect the “view that there is at least a one-in-three chance that we could raise our rating on the MTA within the two-year outlook period if it experiences modest year-over-year increases in demand while maintaining a strong financial risk profile”