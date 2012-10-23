FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P lifts outlook to positive on NYC agency debt
October 23, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

S&P lifts outlook to positive on NYC agency debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday lifted to positive from stable its credit outlook on $295.7 million of New York City Industrial Development Agency series 2005 special facility revenue bonds, which were used to finance a terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Wall Street agency also affirmed its BBB rating on the debt issued for the Terminal One Group Association LP, according to a news release.

“The outlook revision reflects our view of the facility’s improved financial margins and stabilizing enplanement trends,” S&P’s credit analyst Anita Pancholy said.

