UPDATE 1-Moody's: more cuts than upgrades for Pennsylvania

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Local governments in Pennsylvania are being squeezed financially and will see downgrades of their debt outpace upgrades for at least the next year, Moody’s Investors Service said in a special comment on Thursday.

School districts in particular are at risk because of a property tax cap that applies only to them, ballooning pension costs and flat state aid projections, Moody’s said.

Cuts are expected to exceed upgrades through early 2014, even though “most Pennsylvania municipalities will continue to maintain stable financial operations, given adequate financial reserves and the unlimited property taxing ability of most local governments,” Moody’s said.

Credit pressure on cities, towns, school districts and other entities is coming from many sides: contracting tax bases, anemic job growth, economically vulnerable revenues, cuts in state aid and demand for services, according to the credit rating agency.

While the state’s unemployment rate in August was 8.1 percent, the same as the national rate, Pennsylvania has struggled with weak job growth, slow recovery and an aging population, among other factors.

Moody’s rates Pennsylvania’s general obligation debt Aa2, which is one notch below its Aa1 average rating for U.S. states.

Some smaller Pennsylvania cities - in particular, cash-strapped Scranton and the state capital of Harrisburg - have garnered unwanted attention for their financial struggles. Their thin finances have “often been exacerbated by poor management decisions,” Moody’s said.

But the state’s biggest cities, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both of which have healthcare and higher education employers, “have shown considerable resilience” since the recession began, with better leadership and financial management that led to healthier financial reserves, Moody’s said.

Steven Kratz, a spokesman for the state agency that oversees distressed municipalities, said he could not yet comment specifically on Moody’s just-released report.

“The administration and the legislature recognize the difficulties that many of Pennsylvania’s local municipalities and ... municipalities throughout the country are facing,” he said in an email, adding that the state has begun examining municipal issues.