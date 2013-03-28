FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's affirms Portugal rating with negative outlook
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 3:00 AM / 5 years ago

Moody's affirms Portugal rating with negative outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday affirmed Portugal’s Ba3 rating but kept it on negative outlook, citing high government debt and the country’s vulnerability to regional shocks such as the Cyprus crisis.

The agency also noted the country’s weak economy, which was at risk of contracting by even more than first feared this year.

Still, Moody’s said Portuguese policymakers had made significant progress toward fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, and were nearer to regaining market access.

The agency said it might downgrade Portugal’s sovereign ratings in the event of a further significant rise in the government’s debt ratio or an increase in borrowing costs.

Conversely, Moody’s would consider raising the rating if the government managed to stabilise its debt-to-GDP ratio.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.