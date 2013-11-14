FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch may cut Puerto Rico's bond rating to junk
November 14, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch may cut Puerto Rico's bond rating to junk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Thursday said it may cut heavily indebted Puerto Rico’s main credit rating to junk-bond status.

A leading Wall Street credit ratings group, Fitch said it had placed the Caribbean island’s BBB-minus general obligation bond rating on negative watch and expected to clarify the status of its rating by the end of June.

Fitch and the other two U.S. ratings agencies - Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s - currently rate Puerto Rico’s GO debt at the bottom of the investment grade scale.

