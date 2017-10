Aug 8 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday affirmed a BBB-plus rating on $2.989 billion of Puerto Rico Senior Pension Funding Bonds, in line with the credit agency’s BBB-plus rating of the Caribbean island’s general obligation debt.

“The rating reflects the strength of the pledged revenue stream, which consists of employer contributions into the employees retirement system by the commonwealth, associated public corporations, and municipalities,” Fitch said in a report.