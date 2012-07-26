FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico $2.9 bln pension debt outlook negative-S&P
July 26, 2012 / 7:03 PM / 5 years ago

Puerto Rico $2.9 bln pension debt outlook negative-S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday said it was considering a ratings downgrade on $2.9 billion of Puerto Rico senior pension funding bonds because the island’s government and other employers may not keep up timely contributions.

In reaffirming its BBB-minus rating on the bonds, S&P said in a statement that it had revised its ratings outlook to negative from stable, “based on our opinion of the ability of leading participating employers including, but not limited to the commonwealth, to continue to make their required contributions to the system in full and on a timely basis.”

