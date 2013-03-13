FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts Puerto Rico GO rating to near-junk status
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

S&P cuts Puerto Rico GO rating to near-junk status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services cut its general obligation credit rating for Puerto Rico on Wednesday to BBB minus just one step above the junk status, saying it was worried the Caribbean island’s government budget gaps would prove hard to close.

“The outlook is negative,” the Wall Street credit-ratings group said in a news release.

“We base the downgrade on the result of an estimated fiscal 2013 budget gap, which we view as significantly larger than originally budgeted, absent corrective action,” said S&P credit analyst David Hitchcock.

“We believe the shortfalls against budget in fiscal 2013 will make it difficult for the commonwealth to achieve structural balance in the next two years.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.