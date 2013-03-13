S&P cuts Puerto Rico GO rating to near-junk status

March 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services cut its general obligation credit rating for Puerto Rico on Wednesday to BBB minus just one step above the junk status, saying it was worried the Caribbean island’s government budget gaps would prove hard to close.

“The outlook is negative,” the Wall Street credit-ratings group said in a news release.

“We base the downgrade on the result of an estimated fiscal 2013 budget gap, which we view as significantly larger than originally budgeted, absent corrective action,” said S&P credit analyst David Hitchcock.

“We believe the shortfalls against budget in fiscal 2013 will make it difficult for the commonwealth to achieve structural balance in the next two years.”