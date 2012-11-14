FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts Mendocino Coast Health Care District, Calif. GOs to 'C'
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

S&P cuts Mendocino Coast Health Care District, Calif. GOs to 'C'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cuts its underlying
rating on Mendocino Coast Health Care District, California's general obligation
(GO) bonds to single-C from double-C.
    The outlook remains stable.
    S&P said the downgrade follows the district's filing for bankruptcy
protection under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and the single-C rating
is warranted since payments on the obligations are continuing despite the filing
of bankruptcy petition. S&P also said they do not expect to change the rating in
the next year.


