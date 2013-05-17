UPDATE 1-Fitch cuts Slovenia as bailout worries continue

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday cut Slovenia's long-term foreign currency rating to BBB-plus from A-minus and warned more cuts could be on the way as worries remain over whether the country's shaky banking sector could help prompt a bailout request. The outlook remains negative, Fitch said in a statement. "There remains a significant divergence between official and Fitch estimates of bank recapitalisation costs," the statement noted. Speculation has risen over whether Slovenia could be the next euro zone nation to need a bailout. The Slovenian government is pressing ahead with an overhaul of the ailing banking sector in a bid to avoid that fate. In addition, the government plans to sell 15 state firms, including No. 2 lender Nova KBM, and raise a value-added tax to avoid becoming the latest member of the 17-nation euro zone to require a bailout. Fitch also said it now sees a 2 percent contraction in the Slovenian economy this year and a decline of 0.3 percent in 2013. The agency could cut the rating further if the recession goes deeper and longer than Fitch expects, the statement noted. Standard & Poor's rates the country A-minus with a stable outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates the country Ba1 with a negative outlook.