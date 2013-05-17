FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fitch cuts Slovenia as bailout worries continue
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fitch cuts Slovenia as bailout worries continue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday cut
Slovenia's long-term foreign currency rating to BBB-plus from
A-minus and warned more cuts could be on the way as worries
remain over whether the country's shaky banking sector could
help prompt a bailout request.
    The outlook remains negative, Fitch said in a statement. 
    "There remains a significant divergence between official and
Fitch estimates of bank recapitalisation costs," the statement
noted.
    Speculation has risen over whether Slovenia could be the
next euro zone nation to need a bailout.
    The Slovenian government is pressing ahead with an overhaul
of the ailing banking sector in a bid to avoid that fate.
 
    In addition, the government plans to sell 15 state firms,
including No. 2 lender Nova KBM, and raise a value-added tax to
avoid becoming the latest member of the 17-nation euro zone to
require a bailout. 
    Fitch also said it now sees a 2 percent contraction in the
Slovenian economy this year and a decline of 0.3 percent in
2013.
    The agency could cut the rating further if the recession
goes deeper and longer than Fitch expects, the statement noted. 
    Standard & Poor's rates the country A-minus with a stable
outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates the country Ba1 with a
negative outlook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.