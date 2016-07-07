Fitch says 2016 set to be record year for sovereign downgrades

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Fitch said on Thursday that 2016 looked set to be a record year for sovereign downgrades, following more than a dozen cuts in the first half and 22 countries now on downgrade warnings.

The slump in oil and metals prices at the start of the year triggered cuts for seven of the 10 most commodity-dependent countries while Britain is one of the latest to be downgraded following its vote to leave the European Union.

That has pushed the overall number of downgrades to 15 and puts 2016 firmly on course to top the record 20 cuts seen in 2011 at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.

"Twenty two (sovereign) ratings are on negative outlook, suggesting this year's final total is likely to exceed that of 2011," a report from Fitch's top sovereign analysts said.

"Lower commodity prices continue to be the single most important factor responsible for downward ratings momentum," they said, noting that higher public spending was also putting pressure on many strained ratings.

Fitch has by no means been alone in its cull this year.

Standard and Poor's has downgraded a total of 19 countries and has 37 of a total 131 on negative outlook, while Moody's has cut 24 sovereigns and now has 36 on negative outlook.

On a region by region basis, the Middle East and Africa have accounted for more than half of Fitch's downgrades and 10 of its 22 outlook cuts.

The majority of the moves have been focused on countries rated below BBB-, also known as "junk" or speculative-grade, unlike in 2011 when the cuts were concentrated among investment-grade sovereigns. (Editing by Louise Ireland)