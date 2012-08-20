UPDATE 1-S&P says tuition hikes pressure college-debt ratings

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Tuition fees outpacing overall inflation are not just a problem for students but are poised to produce credit-ratings cuts for U.S. universities and colleges, especially if America’s economy sputters, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Monday.

Pointing to student-debt loads that may rival the $852 billion of U.S. credit-card borrowings, the Wall Street agency said worrisome higher-education costs may affect applications, enrollments and the overall financial health of both state universities and private colleges.

“Standard & Poor’s Rating Services believes that rising college costs, along with a decrease in state support at public institutions and volatile revenue levels at private institutions, could begin to significantly pressure ratings at some schools and universities, especially if the economy stagnates or returns to a recession,” S&P said in an analysis.

Tuition costs at public four-year colleges and universities rose at an average 5.6 percent a year over general inflation during the last decade, and at 2.6 percent a year at comparable private institutions, S&P said, noting that the average American’s net worth shrank 9 percent from 2007 to 2011.

“U.S. colleges and universities are approaching a point where many of their customers can’t afford the tuition without significant financial aid,” S&P said.

But, in a reversal from 2010 and 2011, when many colleges boosted financial aid and had declines in net tuition revenues, many schools cannot sustain the tuition sacrifices and are curbing scholarships and other aid programs.

“In fiscal 2012 and 2013, institutions are slowing the growth of institutional financial aid as their resources remain limited,” S&P said. “We are also seeing institutions focus more on attracting full-pay students.”

S&P credit analyst Blake Cullimore said in another report that the f inances of p u blic universities and colleges w ere st abilizing, but at ge nerally lower levels t h an before the 2007-09 recession.

“The slow recovery of state and regional economies and the reduced levels of state appropriations have only had a minimal impact on the higher education ratings to date,” Cu l limore s aid.

But their limited capacities to close resulting revenue gaps or to reduce expenses “could put downward pressure on some ratings,” Cullimore said in a statement.