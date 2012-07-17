FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts ratings for Williams College in Massachusetts
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

S&P cuts ratings for Williams College in Massachusetts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services downgraded to AA-plus from AAA various bonds issued in Massachusetts for Williams College, the top-ranked liberal arts college in the U.S.

The credit rating agency said the college’s financial resource ratios are below those of other AAA rated liberal arts, undergraduate-only colleges. The AAA rating is S&P’s highest.

S&P revised its outlook on the Williams to negative last year. Since then, the college’s ratio of resources to debt has improved, but it has been due primarily to investments instead of operating performance, S&P said. The outlook is now stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.