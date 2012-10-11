FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DBRS- US AAA rating stable, cites flexibility to deal with shocks
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

DBRS- US AAA rating stable, cites flexibility to deal with shocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - DBRS reaffirmed the United States’ top AAA credit rating and stable outlook on Thursday, saying the economy remains highly productive and is flexible enough to respond to external shocks.

The ratings agency acknowledged that U.S. efforts to boost growth since the financial crisis have increased the U.S. debt burden. But it said the size of the economy, which accounts for 21.7 percent of global output, and the dollar’s role as reserve currency, which allows the government to finance its debt cheaply, were important advantages.

“These attributes give the U.S. Treasury a high capacity to service debt, even during periods of investor risk aversion,” the agency said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.