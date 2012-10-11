DBRS- US AAA rating stable, cites flexibility to deal with shocks

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - DBRS reaffirmed the United States’ top AAA credit rating and stable outlook on Thursday, saying the economy remains highly productive and is flexible enough to respond to external shocks.

The ratings agency acknowledged that U.S. efforts to boost growth since the financial crisis have increased the U.S. debt burden. But it said the size of the economy, which accounts for 21.7 percent of global output, and the dollar’s role as reserve currency, which allows the government to finance its debt cheaply, were important advantages.

“These attributes give the U.S. Treasury a high capacity to service debt, even during periods of investor risk aversion,” the agency said in a statement.