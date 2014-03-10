FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rational CEO sees 2014 as similar to 2013
March 10, 2014
March 10, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

Rational CEO sees 2014 as similar to 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LANDSBERG, Germany, March 10 (Reuters) - German commercial kitchen supplier Rational AG expects 2014 will show a similar growth progression to 2013, when it was held back by weakening currencies, its chief executive told Reuters.

“We made a good start to the year,” Peter Stadelmann said at the company’s headquarters in Landsberg, Bavaria.

Rational warned on sales and profit in July, sending its shares down. It predicts sales to rise 5 percent and profit to be flat in 2013.

Around a quarter of its turnover is made in currencies such as the yen, pound, US dollar or the Brazilian Real.

“I think we will have months, if not years, of very fragile exchange rate conditions,” Stadelmann said.

Rational will announce 2013 results and a dividend proposal on March 20. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Victoria Bryan)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
