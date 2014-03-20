Rational 2013 results beat expectations

MUNICH, March 20 (Reuters) - German commercial kitchen supplier Rational AG on Thursday posted 2013 sales and profits slightly above expectations, helped by strong orders from public hospitals and schools in the fourth quarter.

Chief Executive Peter Stadelmann said he was “cautiously optimistic” regarding sales and earnings growth in the current year as he aims to acquire new customers in United States like petrol stations, fast food chains and supermarkets.

Rational reported a 5 percent increase in 2013 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 128.3 million euros ($178.46 million) on 6 percent higher sales at 461.1 million.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average had expected 2013 sales of 455 million euros and EBIT of 123 million.

Rational said it would propose a dividend of 6 euros per share, falling short of expectations for an increase to 7.17 euros.