FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rational CEO says sees further growth in 2015
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 29, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

Rational CEO says sees further growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Germany’ Rational expects further growth in 2015 after confirming its outlook for stronger sales and earnings this year, the supplier of commercial kitchens said on Wednesday.

“In 2015, we will continue the path we have set,” chief executive Peter Stadelmann told Reuters in an interview.

Rational said sales rose by 10 percent and operating profit by 21 percent in the third quarter.

Strong growth in European markets helped offset weakness in Russia, the United States and Asia so far this year.

Stadelmann said he was pleased with the first nine months but signalled that the fourth quarter could be weaker than the prior year quarter, which was exceptionally strong.

Reporting by Irene Preisinger, Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.