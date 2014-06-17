FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Ratnakar Bank plans up to $250 mln IPO in Q1 of 2015-sources
June 17, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

India's Ratnakar Bank plans up to $250 mln IPO in Q1 of 2015-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - India’s Ratnakar Bank Ltd plans to launch an initial public offering of shares worth up to $250 million in the first quarter of next year, three sources directly involved in the process said on Tuesday.

Ratnakar Bank will issue new shares and some of the private equity investors will pare their holding in the share sale, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media ahead of a public announcement.

A Ratnakar Bank spokeswoman did not immediately comment.

The lender will hire at least four banks to manage the public offering within a week, two of the sources said. At least 10 banks are in the race to win the mandate for the IPO process, they said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)

