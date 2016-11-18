UPDATE 1-Ratos sets price range in spirits firm Arcus IPO at 39-45 NOK/share

(Adds detail, background)

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm Ratos said on Friday it would proceed with its plans to list Norwegian wine and spirits firm Arcus on the Oslo bourse, and set a price range of 39-45 Norwegian crowns ($4.6-5.3) per share.

* Ratos said two weeks ago it intended to list Arcus, which it bought in 2005

* Says to apply for a listing of company's shares on Oslo Børs and first day of trading is expected to be 1 december 2016

* Ratos's holding in Arcus amounts to 83 percent

* Arcus and Ratos have decided to proceed with plans for a stock exchange listing and to diversify ownership in Arcus through issue of new shares and sale of existing shares

* Ratos and other shareholders, including Hoff, comprise "selling shareholders" and intend to divest approximately 36-65 pct of existing number of shares in Arcus

* Price range for Arcus shares is NOK 39-45 per share

* Price per share under offering corresponds to market capitalisation for total number of shares in Arcus following completion of listing of NOK 2,725-3,025 mln

* Offering will generate gross proceeds for Arcus totalling NOK 775 mln

* Offering is aimed at general public in Norway, to institutional investors and to company's employees

* Ratos's exit gain in conjunction with listing is expected to amount to about SEK 1,350 mln based on mid-point of price range

* "Arcus is a Nordic consumer goods company that is well-suited to a stock-exchange listing and that the timing is right for such a listing," says Mikael Norlander, Investment Director at Ratos

* Says Arcus has delivered healthy sales growth over the past 11 years, with annual growth rate of approximately 11 pct since 2005

* Arcus spirits brands include Aalborg Akvavit, Gammel Dansk and Lysholm Linie Aquavit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5743 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Helena Soderpalm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)