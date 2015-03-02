Britain's Vue prepares bid for Nordic Cinema Group -report

STOCKHOLM, March 2 (Reuters) - British cinema operator Vue Entertainment is preparing a bid for Nordic peer Nordic Cinema Group, majority-owned by listed Swedish private equity firm Ratos, The Sunday times reported without naming sources.

Nordic Cinema had sales of 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($312 million) and earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 366 million last year.

Citing analysts, The Sunday Times said Nordic Cinema Group could be worth between 350 and 400 million pounds ($617 million).

Ratos declined to comment on the report. Vue, owned by Canadian asset managers OMERS Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corporation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 8.3355 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.6486 pounds) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)