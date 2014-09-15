FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ratos says Inwido to be listed in September
September 15, 2014

BRIEF-Ratos says Inwido to be listed in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ratos : * Ratos: inwido to be listed in September * Ratos is the selling shareholder in the Offering and intends to divest in total up to 74.7% of the total number of shares in Inwido ("the Company") in connection with the listing, of which 55.0% are included in the base offering, 10.0% in a potential up-sizing of offering, and a further up to 9.7% if an over-allotment option is fully exercised. * The price interval is SEK 63-74 per share, equivalent to a market value of all shares issued by Inwido of approximately SEK 3.7-4.3 billion * The board of Directors of Inwido has applied for listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and the first day of trading is expected to be 26 September 2014 Link to press release: here

