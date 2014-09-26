FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2014 / 5:28 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ratos says offering price in Invido IPO 68 SEK/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Ratos : * Ratos: inwido to be listed today * Says final offering price has been set at SEK 68 per share * corresponds to a market value of all shares issued by Inwido of approximately SEK 3,942 m. * Ratos has sold 37,678,668 shares for a total value of approximately SEK 2,562m * Ratos's exit gain amounts to approximately SEK 1,150m * After the listing, Ratos's ownership share amounts to 31.3% * If the over-allotment option is fully exercised, Ratos's ownership share will amount to 21.5% * offering was oversubscribed several times Link to press release: here

