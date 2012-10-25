FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Private equity firm Ratos sells Stofa for 1.0 bln DKK
October 25, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Private equity firm Ratos sells Stofa for 1.0 bln DKK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ratos : * Ratos sells broadband, cable TV and telephony company Stofa to SE * Says has signed an agreement to sell all the shares in the subsidiary Stofa

to the danish energy and telecom group SE (syd energi) for DKK 1,900M

(enterprise value). * The selling price for 100% of the shares (equity value) amounts to approximately DKK 1,002m * Says the sale generates a net exit gain for Ratos of approximately SEK 850M

and an average annual return (IRR) of approximately 55%

