BRIEF-Ratos and Ferd to buy Norway's Aibel
December 18, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Ratos and Ferd to buy Norway's Aibel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ratos : * Ratos and Ferd acquire aibel * Says purchase price (enterprise value) amounts to approximately NOK 8 600m * Says Ratos will own 32% of Aibel, the sixth ap fund 18% and ferd 50% * Says Ratos and the Sixth AP Fund will invest via a jointly owned company which will be represented by Ratos on Aibel’s board -- Ferd and Ratos will therefore represent 50% each of the ownership in Aibel * Says Aibel is a leading Norwegian service company within oil, gas and renewable energy with about 8,000 employees * Says in 2012, Aibel’s sales will total more than NOK 10 billion with an EBITDA-margin of approximately 9% * Says Ratos will provide equity of approximately NOK 1 400m * Says Ferd currently owns 80% of Aibel, directly and via its investment in Herkules Private Equity Fund II. * Says acquisition is subject to approval from the relevant regulatory authorities and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2013

