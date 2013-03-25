FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ratos says buys Finland's Nebula
March 25, 2013 / 7:37 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Ratos says buys Finland's Nebula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 25 (Reuters) - Ratos : * Says buys Nebula, price (enterprise value) 82.5 MEUR * Says has signed agreement, together with Rite Ventures and the company’s management, to acquire Nebula Oy, Finland’s leading provider of cloud services to small and medium-sized companies * Says purchase price (enterprise value) for 100% of the company amounts to EUR 82.5 million, of which Ratos will provide equity of approximately EUR 35 million * Says subsequent earn-outs may be paid * Says Nebula has a total of about 34,000 customers and sales in 2012 totalled EUR 24.2 million with an operating profit (EBITA) of EUR 8.1 million

