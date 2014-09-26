FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Ratos says Inwido IPO price set at 68 SEK/share
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 26, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Ratos says Inwido IPO price set at 68 SEK/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in headline to 68, not 69 crowns)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm Ratos said on Friday that the final offering price for its initial public offering of window and door maker Inwido had been set at 68 crowns per share.

The offer price, which is roughly in the middle of the 63-74 crown offer range, values the entire company at about 3.94 billion crowns ($546.4 million), it said in a statement.

Ratos announced earlier this month it was preparing Inwido, which it has owned since 2004, for a floatation. It starts trading on the Stockholm bourse on Friday.

Ratos said the offering was oversubscribed several times and it would gain 1.15 billion crowns from the deal.

“There has been great interest in this IPO from both private individuals and institutions in Sweden and internationally,” it said.

After the listing, Ratos’s share in Inwido totals 31.3 percent. If an over-allotment option is fully exercised, Ratos’ ownership will fall to 21.5 percent, it said.

1 US dollar = 7.2103 Swedish crown Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.