Sweden's Ratos picks advisers for Inwido IPO -sources
March 17, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Sweden's Ratos picks advisers for Inwido IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm Ratos has appointed Carnegie and Handelsbanken to advise it on a listing or sale of window and door maker Inwido, its biggest holding, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A listing of Inwido would come as the residential construction market is expected to improve in Sweden, Inwido’s largest market, after lean years following the financial crisis and would mark Ratos’s first sizable divestment in over a year.

The sources declined to be identified as the process is not public. Ratos, Carnegie, Handelsbanken and Inwido declined to comment. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

