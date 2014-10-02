Sweden's Ratos says growth in private equity will continue

STOCKHOLM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The upward trend in private equity transactions is set to continue, the head of major Swedish player Ratos told Reuters, adding that the company is chasing its next acquisition even though selling is currently easier than buying.

With a net cash position of almost 4 billion Swedish crowns (556.51 million US dollar) following recent company sales, Ratos is working “extremely hard” to find the right companies to invest in, Chief Executive Susanna Campbell said.

“But given how we see the business cycle and the market, I think some companies are expensive,” she added, while also pointing out that industrial and financial players are showing strong interest both in buying and selling assets.

“And the stock market is also open in a way that it hasn’t been for quite some time. When I look ahead it’s my assessment that this will continue to be the case,” the Ratos chief said.

Some ill-timed acquisitions, notably the purchase of a stake in oil services company Aibel shortly before oil and gas firms began cutting their investments, have weighed on the Ratos share, which is down by more than 60 percent since 2011.

Campbell said she’s determined to seek improvements.

“I‘m convinced that if we do good business it will show in the share price eventually. But the development has evidently been really bad,” she said.