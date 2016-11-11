FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Ratos divests subsidiary Mobile Climate Control to VBG Group
November 11, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Ratos divests subsidiary Mobile Climate Control to VBG Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

STOCKHOLM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Swedish private-equity firm Ratos said on Friday it was selling its subsidiary Mobile Climate Control (MCC) to industrial group VBG in a 1.8 billion crown ($199 million) deal.

* Ratos divests Mobile Climate Control to VBG Group

* Says divestment generates an exit gain of approximately SEK 250 mln, an average annual return (IRR) of approximately 10 pct and a money multiple of 2.2x

* Says enterprise value amounts to approximately SEK 1,790 mln and Ratos will receive approximately SEK 1,375 mln for 100% of shares

* MCC is global supplier of climate comfort systems to the commercial vehicle industry

* VBG says will do a rights issue of 800 mln SEK, issue supported by largest shareholders and secured at around 40 pct

* VBG's pro forma sales for 2015 rises to 2,579 mln SEK with the acquisition (1,315 mln) and EBITA to 293 mln SEK from 141 mln

* MCC sales has grown approximately 8% per annum since the acquisition in 2007, and sales amounted to SEK 1,264m in 2015, with an EBITA of SEK 152m.

* Deal estimated to be closed during November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0381 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

