BRIEF-Sweden's Ratos says sells 20.9 pct stake in Inwido

April 29 (Reuters) - Ratos AB

* Ratos : Ratos has sold 20.9 percent of the shares in Inwido

* Says sale was made at a price of SEK 91 per share, a total of approximately SEK 1,103 million

* Says gives an estimated exit gain of approximately SEK 230 million

* Says following sale, Ratos owns 10.4 percent of shares in Inwido

* Says Ratos will continue to be represented on Inwido’s board after sale

* Inwido shares closed at 96.25 SEK in Stockholm on Tuesday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: