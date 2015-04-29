BRIEF-Sweden's Ratos says sells 20.9 pct stake in Inwido

April 29 (Reuters) - Ratos AB
* Ratos : Ratos has sold 20.9 percent of the shares in Inwido
* Says sale was made at a price of SEK 91 per share, a total of approximately SEK 1,103 million
* Says gives an estimated exit gain of approximately SEK 230 million
* Says following sale, Ratos owns 10.4 percent of shares in Inwido
* Says Ratos will continue to be represented on Inwido’s board after sale
* Inwido shares closed at 96.25 SEK in Stockholm on Tuesday