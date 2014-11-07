FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ratos Q3 pretax profit rises, keeps 2014 outlook
November 7, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Ratos Q3 pretax profit rises, keeps 2014 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm Ratos posted a rise in profits for the third quarter on Friday, and said it was maintaining its outlook for this year.

Pretax profit in the quarter was 1,369 million Swedish crowns ($184.3 million), up from 252 million a year ago. The exit gain from the Inwido IPO was around 1,174 million.

Ratos said it expected the overall development in operating profit from its portofolio of companies in the fourth quarter to be in line with the third quarter. (1 US dollar = 7.4285 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Daniel Dickson)

