BRIEF-Ratos says owns 31.3 pct of Inwido after end of stabilisation period
October 31, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ratos says owns 31.3 pct of Inwido after end of stabilisation period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ratos AB

* Ratos owns 31.3% of Inwido after end of stabilisation period.

* Carnegie Investment Bank and Handelsbanken Capital Markets have exercised the possibility to, in connection with the initial public offering of Inwido AB, carry out stabilisation transactions.

* The stabilisation period has now ended and the 5,651,796 shares in Inwido that Carnegie Investment Bank and Handelsbanken Capital Markets borrowed from Ratos with the purpose to cover the over-allotment in the IPO have been returned. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

