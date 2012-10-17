UPDATE 2-Rautaruukki to hive off engineering unit

(Adds details on deal, problems in steel business)

HELSINKI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki is to spin off part of its engineering business as a new company in partnership with engineering industry supplier Komas, it said on Wednesday, aiming to focus instead on improving its struggling steel and construction businesses.

The deal comes after Rautaruukki warned last month that it was heading for an operating loss this year on weakness in its steel business, and said it planned to cut jobs.

Rautaruukki said it will own 19 percent of the new company, named Fortaco, and will be paid 25 million euros ($32.6 million) in cash. It put a value of 81 million euros on its Fortaco stake including shares and debt.

Fortaco is expected to have pro-forma sales of about 270 million euros ($352 million) this year and around 2,600 employees in Finland, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Estonia.

Private equity firm CapMan, the principal owner of Komas, will be the lead owner of Fortaco with a 67 percent stake.

Rautaruukki said the business being spun off, which serves customers ranging from crane maker Konecranes to mining and construction equipment maker Atlas Copco, accounted for around 6 percent of group sales last year.

The assets are mostly those Rautaruukki acquired over the past decade when strong economic growth in the region was driving demand for products such as construction machinery.

The financial crisis since 2008 has hit the sector, and Rautaruukki’s chief executive Sakari Tamminen said it had taken time to make them profitable.

Rautaruukki has been cutting costs this year, especially in its steel business. In April it decided to discontinue engineering manufacturing in Shanghai, China.

The deal is expected to close in December. ($1=0.7679 euros)