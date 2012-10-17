FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rautaruukki to spin off engineering assets
October 17, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki said it was to spin off part of its engineering division into a new company with systems supplier Komas which is owned by private equity firm CapMan.

The new company, Fortaco, was expected to have pro-forma sales of about 270 million euros ($352 million) this year and will have around 2,600 employees, Rautaruukki said on Wednesday.

Rautaruukki said it will own 19 percent of Fortaco and will be paid 114 million euros, of which 25 million will be cash and 81 million in securities. ($1 = 0.7679 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dan Lalor) (jussi.rosendahl@thomsonreuters.com; +358 9 6805 0248; Reuters Messaging: jussi.rosendahl.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

