FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU gives green light to Rautaruukki's Fortaco plan
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

EU gives green light to Rautaruukki's Fortaco plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved plans by Finland’s Rautaruukki to spin off part of its engineering business and form a new company with engineering industry supplier Komas, Rautaruukki said.

Rautaruukki said in October it will own 19 percent of the new company, named Fortaco, while it will focus on improving its struggling steel and construction business.

The deal is expected to be finalised by the end of the year, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; news@reuters.fi; +358 9 6805 0244)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.