UPDATE 1-Rautaruukki plans cost cuts after Q1 loss

* Q1 opg loss 15 mln euros vs expected 5.1 mln euros

* To start cost cut programme in construction unit

* To withdraw from unprofitable markets

* Shares rise 0.7 pct

HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki said it would cut costs in its construction unit after a poor showing in the business contributed to a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter.

The company swung to an adjusted operating loss of 15 million euros ($20 million) from a profit of 25 million a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a loss of 5 million, according to a Reuters poll.

Rautaruukki’s construction unit made the biggest loss of 10 million euros in the quarter.

Chief Executive Sakari Tamminen said the performance was unsatisfactory and announced plans to cut costs in its construction business. The company aims to save a total of 70 million euros by the second half of 2013, he said.

Rautaruukki also said it would withdraw from unprofitable markets, and discontinue manufacturing cabins and components in Shanghai.

The company said it expects the construction business to pick up, and stuck to its full-year outlook of 2012 net sales growth around 5 percent and comparable operating profit growth of to improve from 2011.

Shares in Rautaruukki were up 0.71 percent at 7.06 euros by 0846 GMT, while the general Helsinki bourse index was 1.4 percent higher. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)