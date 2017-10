HELSINKI, May 16 (Reuters) - Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki plans to cut up to 90 jobs at its metals unit in Finland to boost profitability, the company said on Wednesday.

Rautaruukki announced an adjusted first-quarter operating loss of 15 million euros ($19.16 million) on April 24, when chief executive Sakari Tamminen said he would cut costs. ($1 = 0.7828 euro) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)