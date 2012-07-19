Rautaruukki cuts profit outlook after Q2 miss

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki lowered its outlook for the full year profits after second-quarter results fell short of market expectations, and blamed Europe’s debt crisis for hurting orders.

Rautaruukki said it expects comparable operating profit in 2012 to be at the same level as in 2011. It previously forecast an improvement.

It reported a second-quarter comparable operating profit of 8 million euros ($9.81 million), lower than the average analyst forecast of 33 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)