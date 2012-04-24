FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rautaruukki says ended Q1 with uncertainty
April 24, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Rautaruukki says ended Q1 with uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - Finnish steel maker Rautaruukki reported a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter and said it ended the period with uncertainty due to a slowdown in China and worries over Europe’s indebted economies.

It swung to an adjusted operating loss of 15 million euros ($20 million) from a profit of 25 million a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a loss of 5 million, according to a Reuters poll.

The company said it would try to improve its cost structure and withdraw from unprofitable markets. It said it was discontinuing manufacturing cabins and components in Shanghai. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

