Steelmaker Rautaruukki swings to Q3 operating loss
October 23, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Steelmaker Rautaruukki swings to Q3 operating loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter operating loss, hit by economic uncertainty and lower prices.

The group’s July-September comparable operating loss was 18 million euros ($23.5 million), it said on Tuesday, missing an average forecast of 6.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

A year ago it made a profit of 1 million euros.

Rautaruukki warned last month it would make an operating loss this year and said it would cut around 250 jobs to reduce costs.

$1 = 0.7651 euros Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
