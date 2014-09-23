Ray Investment sells remaining Rexel stake at 15.35 eur/shr

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Rexel’s top shareholder, Ray Investment, said on Tuesday it had sold its remaining 7.13 percent stake in the electrical equipment supplier at 15.35 euros per share.

The sale of 20.9 million Rexel shares was done via an accelerated bookbuilding managed by JP Morgan Securities and Societe Generale, Ray Investment said in a statement.

Following the sale, Ray Investment will no longer hold any of Rexel’s share capital and voting rights, it said.

Ray Investment, wholly-owned by French financial holding company Eurazeo, has been steadily reducing its stake in Rexel over the past 18 months. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)