FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grupo Rayet files for bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 13, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Grupo Rayet files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Grupo Rayet, a leading shareholder in listed Spanish property group Quabit, said on Tuesday it had filed for bankruptcy after failing to renegotiate its debt.

Grupo Rayet, which owns 42 percent of Quabit, said it sought bankruptcy protection after one non-financial creditor held out in talks on restructuring.

The failure will not affect the business activities of the company or those in which it holds stakes, Rayet said.

Rayet has 593 million euros ($754 million) of liabilities, 302 million of which is financial debt, according to data from Quabit provided last week when news of a potential bankruptcy was announced.

Separately, Quabit, which came to symbolise Spain’s real estate boom and bust, announced a nine-month loss of 29 million euros.

House prices in Spain have fallen up to 40 percent from their 2007 peaks, and banks have had to take huge write-downs on property assets. More than half a million new homes in Spain lie empty. ($1 = 0.7867 euro) (Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.