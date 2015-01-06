FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires two advisers from BNY Mellon
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 6, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires two advisers from BNY Mellon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Raymond James Investment Advisors, a division of Raymond James Financial Inc, said it hired two advisers from Bank of New York Mellon Corp to form an advisory firm based in Tampa, Florida.

Raymond Ifert, who managed $850 million in client assets at BNY Mellon’s Tampa office, will head the firm, REI Wealth Management.

Lorraine Faedo, who previously worked as an assistant portfolio officer for BNY Mellon Wealth Management, will serve as vice president of REI Wealth Management.

The firm advises high-net-worth individuals and families, and other institutions.

A spokeswoman for BNY Mellon confirmed Ifert’s departure. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.