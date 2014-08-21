FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires financial advisers from Morgan Stanley
August 21, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires financial advisers from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc said it had hired financial advisers James Switzer and Eric Cobb from Morgan Stanley.

The team, which operates independently as Switzer Cobb Wealth Partners, has joined Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James.

Switzer and Cobb managed more than $180 million in assets at Morgan Stanley and had annual fees and commissions in excess of $1.3 million. Their combined industry experience totals more than 40 years and they will be based in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to confirm the move.

